The Cancer Support Community Applauds the House Passage of the Build Back Better Act

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act. This “human infrastructure” bill includes several provisions that would expand the country’s social safety net by funding critical health and social programs that would improve the lives of people across the country, including those impacted by cancer.

“We applaud the House passage of the Build Back Better Act and urge the U.S. Senate to quickly take up and pass the bill so that people impacted by cancer can start benefiting from these historic investments,” said Dr. Elizabeth Franklin, President of the Cancer Support Community.

Specifically, the bill would create a paid family and medical leave program that provides four weeks of federal paid parental, sick, or caregiver leave to workers. The bill would also expand advanced premium tax credits available under the Affordable Care Act through 2025 so that more people, including cancer patients and survivors, have access to high-quality, affordable health care coverage. Additionally, the Build Back Better Act would take steps to close the Medicaid coverage gap for the more than 2.2 million adults, including many with cancer living in the 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid.

“We were pleased to see that the Build Back Better Act included a cap on Medicare Part D out-of-pocket costs, which would protect Medicare recipients from high prescription drug costs. This bill takes critical steps toward ensuring that all people have access to affordable, comprehensive, and high-quality health care,” said Dr. Franklin. “We look forward to working with Congress to improve the health and economic security for the millions of people impacted by cancer.”

About the Cancer Support Community

As the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide, the Cancer Support Community (CSC), including its Gilda’s Club affiliates, is dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. CSC achieves its mission through three areas: direct service delivery, research, and advocacy. The organization’s Institute for Excellence in Psychosocial Care includes an international network of affiliates that offer the highest quality social and emotional support for people impacted by cancer, as well as a community of support available online and over the phone. The Research and Training Institute conducts cutting-edge psychosocial, behavioral, and survivorship research. CSC furthers its focus on patient advocacy through its Cancer Policy Institute, informing public policy in Washington, D.C. and across the nation. For more information, please call the toll-free Cancer Support Helpline at 888-793- 9355, or visit www.CancerSupportCommunity.org.