Hometown Hero CBD Announces New Line of 100mg Max Delta-8 Gummies

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hometown Hero CBD , the veteran-supporting cannabusiness specializing in manufacturing hemp-derived THC and CBD products, is pleased to announce the launch of a new Delta-8 THC product for adults that's sure to pack a punch - Max Delta-8 Gummies . Available in a delicious grape flavor, each package contains ten gummies containing a whopping 100mg of Delta-8 THC each.

"As we continue to expand our product offerings, we want to make sure that we are giving our customers options when it comes to the concentration of Delta-8 THC," said Lewis Hamer, Vice President of Hometown Hero CBD. "We hear time and time again that people love the flavor and quality of our Delta-8 Gummies but sometimes want something a bit stronger. With 100mg per gummy, we have no doubt that these will deliver the experience that customers have been craving."

As with all of the company's products, Hometown Hero CBD will donate a portion of proceeds from the sales of its Max Delta-8 Gummies to nonprofit organizations dedicated to helping veterans in need.

The following are features of Hometown Hero CBD's new Max Delta-8 Gummies:

100mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy for experienced hemp-enthusiasts.

10 gummies per pack to enjoy for multiple sessions.

100% hemp-derived Delta-8 THC, making it federally legal and legal in many states.

Tested by a DEA-registered lab to ensure cannabinoid content and product safety.

For those interested in experiencing and learning more about Delta-8 products, Hometown Hero CBD is currently offering first-time customers 21 and older complimentary samples of its Blueberry Delta-8 Gummies, which took second place at the 2021 High Times Hemp Cup earlier this year.

To learn more about Hometown Hero CBD, its hemp-derived Delta-8 and Delta-9 products, and its mission to help U.S. veterans, please visit HometownHeroCBD.com.

About Hometown Hero CBD

Hometown Hero CBD manufactures and distributes hemp-derived Delta-9, Delta-8, and CBD products. Founded in 2015 by U.S. Coast Guard veteran Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, the company donates a portion of proceeds from all products sold to various charities and organizations that support veterans. These nonprofits include the Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Soldiers' Angels, and Operation Finally Home. For more information, visit HometownHeroCBD.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram at @HometownHeroCBD.

