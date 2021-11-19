My Success Pros (Success Pros LLC) Announces Thanksgiving Giveaway to Support Local Food Bank

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is no other joy like the joy of giving. The holiday season is upon us and with it the annual planning of family gatherings, seasonal celebrations, and festive events. But it is also time for reflecting on all that we achieved and all the things we have to be grateful for. A great way to kick off the busy 2021 holiday season is to give back and help people in need. Contributing even small amounts of money or volunteering at local churches and charities is an excellent start to making a positive impact in people's lives.

Donating is often tied with concerns regarding financing the giving or understanding the impact of the donation. But it doesn't have to be overcomplicated. Even the smallest amount or volunteering effort counts, and it's important to not be discouraged to participate in the first place. To inspire people to give back and donate what they can, Success Pros continues its charitable efforts in 2021 by supporting Hope for the City and helping them provide food to the hungry. With the message of bringing hope to people who need it the most, they vouch to give out resources to hungry children and their families during the holidays. Success Pros hopes that their sizeable donation will prove helpful and benefit people facing hunger.

My Success Pros (Success Pros LLC) is an online business service provider with its office located in Henderson, Nevada. They are passionate about the idea of helping others flourish on their business paths, and this is reflected in their actions to contribute to those who need help the most. Success Pros has always stood for sharing knowledge and improving people's lives through education and training and now, they want to bring attention to the importance of contributing to local communities.

"Sharing is caring," said a representative from Success Pros, LLC. "We were fortunate enough to achieve great success this past year and so it's only right that we pay it forward. Through our donation to Hope for the City, we are hoping to inspire not only our clients but other people as well to also give back this holiday season."

Hope for the City is a non-profit organization based in Henderson, NV. They are committed to providing care, relief and helping to meet the critical food needs for local people in the Henderson area. They also have a special initiative called "Hope for Kids" - aimed to help families and children in need this holiday season and beyond.

Success Pros is proud to highlight Hope for the City, as their team serves and helps the local community. But Success Pros also emphasizes that it doesn't matter which organization people decide to donate to - they just encourage people to pay it forward in their own way through local charity or their church. Choosing a good cause and focusing effort in the right direction is what brings people together and what makes difference in the life of someone in need.

Success Pros also reminds people that it's not only cash donations that matter. During Thanksgiving, many food banks and food pantries rely on the kindness of strangers and are in desperate need of contributions in other forms too. Great examples of foods to consider for donations include canned goods, nuts and nut butters, nutritious boxed pasta and rice dishes and so on. Always make sure that the food is well within the expiration date marked on the containers and is well packaged and unopened. It's important to remember that donated food is most helpful if it's high quality and safe.

There is a wide array of charitable activities to choose from this season, and everyone is encouraged to get out there and help however they can. With any questions related to donations, contact Hope for the City or the charity of choice directly.

Success Pros is an online business consulting and business development service provider based in Henderson, Nevada. Success Pros has been nationally recognized for their excellence in helping traditional business owners in transitioning their businesses online. They also offer consulting programs to help aspiring business owners and entrepreneurs acquire a greater competitive advantage to succeed in the industry. With a strong 'client first' approach to business - Success Pros has made a name for itself in the industry, quickly becoming one of the most sought-after marketing agencies out there.

