Atari Changes Leadership of Atari Chain and Updates Organizational Structure

Paris, November 19, 2021 – Atari SA and its subsidiaries (the “Atari Group”), one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, today announced the appointment of Matthew Burnett, succeeding Frédéric Chesnais, as Director and Chief Executive Officer of the subsidiary Atari Chain, Limited, which manages all operations related to Atari’s cryptocurrency.

Matthew Burnett has obtained a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Iowa State University, he has spent his career in the wealth management sector, working for such institutions as UBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, before founding his own namesake firm. Matthew will also continue to serve as VP of Strategic Operations for Atari Inc.,

The Atari Group also confirms the current management structure of its business as follows: Wade J. Rosen, is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; Philippe Mularski is Chief Financial Officer; Jean-Marcel Nicolai, Chief Operating Officer of Atari Gaming, operates the Gaming Division; Michael Artz, Chief Operating Officer, manages the Atari VCS; Manfred Mantschev, Director of Strategy and Business Development, leads the Blockchain Division; and Casandra Brown is Director of Licensing.

About Atari:

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command® and Pong®. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/. Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA)and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO Calyptus - Marie Calleux

Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - pm@atari-sa.com Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 68 – atari@calyptus.net

