California Hydrogen Leadership Summit to Focus on Policy for Decarbonization, Air Quality, and Energy Resiliency Solutions

Sacramento, California, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, organizers announced the launch of the California Hydrogen Leadership Summit, a new event created to inform policymakers about the critical role hydrogen can play to accelerate California's decarbonization efforts. The Summit will stimulate policy discussion and action to help drive the production, storage, and use of renewable hydrogen. The in-person event will be held January 31-February 1, 2022, at the Sheraton Grand in Downtown Sacramento, California.

The event is organized by the state’s largest and most diverse hydrogen trade association, the California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) and leading clean technology consulting firm, Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA). The Summit will present fact-based information from industry and government leaders on what policies can promote the economy-wide use of renewable hydrogen across all sectors to help the state reach its decarbonization, air quality, energy resilience, and sustainable economic development goals.

“Hydrogen is an incredibly versatile fuel that provides a solution for zero-emission long-range, light and heavy-duty transportation, including transit; long-term energy storage; decarbonization of heavy industries; and enables a continued expansion of our renewable generation assets,” said Lauren Skiver, CHBC Board Chair. “Industry pioneers are ready with commercial solutions, but good policy is critical if California wants to maintain its lead on hydrogen and meet our decarbonization goals.”

The event will also allow for in-person networking of legislative and administrative policymakers with businesses, universities, and experts from various industries. Interested parties can learn more and register for the event by visiting www.CaHydrogenLeadershipSummit.com.

“Hydrogen is ideally suited to fill crucial gaps that are becoming increasingly glaring in our region’s approach to climate protection, air quality improvement and energy reliability,” said Cliff Gladstein, founding president of GNA. “California is not on pace to meet decarbonization goals, but this event sets the stage for policy solutions in 2022 that position hydrogen to help get us back on track.”

Participants will collaboratively discuss:

What role does hydrogen play in California’s climate response?

How can we increase the production of hydrogen and decrease the cost for end-users?

What gaps can hydrogen fill in California’s power systems?

How can California fill the zero-emission vehicle gap with hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles?

What benefits does hydrogen bring to environmental justice communities surrounded by polluting industrial clusters?

Participants will include:

Legislators and staff

Public agency staff

Energy experts and energy supply stakeholders, including hydrogen and fuel cell experts

Industry stakeholders seeking decarbonization strategies

Environmental justice and environmental NGO stakeholders

Transportation stakeholders and operators

To register or learn more, visit www.CaHydrogenLeadershipSummit.com. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

####

About the California Hydrogen Leadership Summit

The California Hydrogen Leadership Summit brings together policymakers, public agencies, business leaders and stakeholders from the hydrogen, bioenergy, solar, wind, fuel cell, utilities, and transportation industries to discuss the hydrogen-focused policies needed for California to reach its’ decarbonization and air quality goals. Set for January 31-February 1, 2022, the summit is expected to assemble 350+ attendees from across the public and private sectors. The summit is produced by California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) with Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), who together have 20+ years of experience advocating for clean hydrogen and organizing clean energy conferences. www.CAhydrogenleadershipsummit.com

About the California Hydrogen Business Council

The CHBC is comprised of over 130 organizations in the business of hydrogen, united to reduce emissions and dependence on oil by advancing the commercialization of hydrogen in the energy sector, including transportation, goods movement, and stationary power systems. www.californiahydrogen.org

About Gladstein, Neandross & Associates

GNA is the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low-emission and alternative fuel vehicle technologies, infrastructure and fuels and producer of ACT Expo and Renewable Gas 360 conferences. www.gladstein.org