Credit unions come together for B.C. flood support

Ontario, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of credit unions in Ontario has come together quickly to support efforts to recover from devastating floods in British Columbia.

Libro Credit Union kicked off a response from seven credit unions, leading to a combined donation of $60,000 to the British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal, launched by the Canadian Red Cross.

The credit unions joining the effort are:

• Libro Credit Union

• DUCA Credit Union

• FirstOntario Credit Union

• Kindred Credit Union

• Meridian Credit Union

• YNCU

• Northern Credit Union

Libro CEO and Head Coach Steve Bolton said: “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the flooding, and the first instinct of everyone involved in a credit union is a desire to help, even in a small way.

“Thank you to all the Ontario credit unions stepping up to the plate for this: it’s a great example of the cooperation that’s second-nature to people involved in cooperative banking.”

There is still time for more credit unions, and of course other organizations and individuals, to contribute to the appeal directly.

Media contact: Mike Donachie, Communications Manager, Libro Credit Union P: 519-672-0130 ext. 4344, C: 226-926-4068, mike.donachie@libro.ca Visit libro.ca/media