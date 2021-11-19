WISeKey Strengthens its Smart Card Reader Chips Business for Healthcare Applications and Renews Agreement with HID Global, an ASSA ABLOY Company

Geneva, Switzerland – November 19, 2021: Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey,” SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading global Semi-conductor, AI and IoT company, announced today that it is renewing its supply business agreement for Smart card readers with HID Global, one of the global leaders in this field belonging to the ASSA ABLOY group. In 2022, WISeKey will be supplying HID Global with high-end smart card reader chips, to be used for the OMNIKEY® card readers product range, targeting applications in healthcare, pharmaceutical, financial services etc. and used by public or private organizations seeking high security and performance in access management. (Link to the Nasdaq Tower video is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIfrFSiA-t4).

“Properly implemented smart cards in all sectors have proven highly effective in reducing fraud and securing infrastructures and services. The growing security concerns, particularly within the public sphere, are propelling the growth of smart card readers’ market. WISeKey is well positioned to respond to this surging demand with its range of reader chips,” said Bernard Vian, General Manager for WISeKey Semiconductors. “We are thrilled and honored of the renewed confidence by our long-term partner HID Global, that rewards our commitment to provide high quality services and products to our clients.”

“Market evolution confirms that identification and authentication technologies are providing differentiating advantages on projects requiring high security. With the OMNIKEY® readers and reader modules, HID Global helps organizations maintain security and efficiency by allowing only authorized accesses across different physical and digital spaces — all while ensuring compliance to stringent regulations. We are delighted with this long-term partnership to offer our clients and partners secure and easy-to-integrate OMNIKEY® products blending seamlessly into their technical and structural environment,” said Thierry Roz, Managing Director of RFID Business Unit, Extended Access Technologies, HID Global.

According to Market & Markets, the smart card market is projected to reach $16.9 billion by 2026 from $13.9 billion in 2021 with 75% of the value generated by cards & readers. The robust financial system that is being increasingly digitized and government agencies incorporating smart chip-based systems for better monitoring of processes are propelling several countries to adopt smart card solutions, specifically in the transportation, BFSI, retail, government, and healthcare sectors. In addition to information security, smart card-based systems ensure greater security of services and equipment by restricting access to only authorized users. Thus, the security & access control segments are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of the smart card market.

Powered by more than 20 years of design and research experience in secure products for the smart card industry (including Banking), WISeKey’s comprehensive and highly competitive portfolio of Smart Card Reader chips enables customers to obtain secure, high-performance chips for virtually any market segment from a single vendor. WISeKey and its ecosystem of partners offers hardware platforms alone and with integrated third-party applications, allowing customers to quickly build smart card readers without requiring custom development. Based on 8/16-bit RISC processors, WISeKey’s Smart Card Reader chips are EMV-CO compliant and equipped with DC/DC for a wide compatibility. WISeKey products are recognized today by industry leading OEMs, such as HID Global, that leverage these chips unique capabilities to combine outstanding product performance with fast time to market.

An illustration is the OMNIKEY® product range, which embeds Wisekey chips for several of its models and has been designed by HID Global to support any smart card for any application on any computer. They are certified to all relevant industry standards including PC/SC, WHQL, USB CCID, EMV 2000, Common Criteria and ensure world-wide compliance and easy integration in any system. The latest reader has an integrated cryptographic module supporting enhanced security schemes such as Secure Identity Object™ (SIO).

To learn more about WISeKey’s Card readers and security solutions, visit

https://www.wisekey.com/products-services/secure-semiconductors/smart-card-readers/

The HID Global and OMNIKEY trademarks are owned by ASSA ABLOY.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

