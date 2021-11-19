PHOTO RELEASE: ATHLETA OPENS SECOND COMPANY-OPERATED CANADIAN STORE IN TORONTO

BRAND ANNOUNCES TORONTO SIX AS FIRST TEAM SPONSORSHIP IN CANADA

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

Toronto, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  WHAT: Athleta, part of San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), held a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil its new 4,800-square-foot retail store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto. The new Yorkdale store is Athleta’s second company-operated Canadian location opened over the past two months, advancing the brand towards its goal to reach two billion dollars in net sales by 2023. 

In alignment with the brand’s mission to empower women and girls, Athleta will also announce its new partnership with the Toronto Six, Canada’s only professional women’s sports team, at the grand opening event.

WHO: The grand opening was hosted by:

  • MB Laughton, Athleta President & CEO
  • Kyle Andrew, Athleta Chief Brand Officer
  • Digit Murphy, Toronto Six President
  • Saroya Tinker & Taylor Woods, Toronto Six players
  • Jane McKenna, MPP, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues

WHEN: Occurred Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, 10:00 a.m. ET

WHERE: Athleta, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto

CONTACT: Zoey Fiksel, zoey_fiksel@gap.com 416-728-0209  

ABOUT ATHLETA: A certified B Corporation, Athleta is a performance lifestyle brand with a mission of empowering a community of active women and girls. Athleta's versatile premium performance lifestyle apparel is designed by women for women with inclusivity at its core. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to support women across their entire lifestyle – from yoga and training to travel and sleep. In 2016, the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its over 200 retail stores across the United States, through its catalog, and at Athleta.com.  

