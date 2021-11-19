TOUS les JOURS Bakery Cafe Introduces Decadent Thanksgiving Cakes

COMMERCE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOUS les JOURS, a bakery café chain known for its gourmet-style cakes, introduces new seasonal desserts for the upcoming Thanksgiving season.

The bakery chain is launching limited-time-only cakes just for the season of gratitude. The Thanksgiving seasonal cakes showcase warm and elegant design made with flavors that represents the fall season. The Thanksgiving holiday lineup includes:

Pumpkin Spice Buttercream: 4-layer mocha sponge cake covered in pumpkin-spice-flavored buttercream

Fall Sweet Potato: Decadent sweet potato mousse cake with sweet potato crisps and a festive Thanksgiving wreath

Thankful Cloud: Classic TOUS les JOURS Cloud Cake topped with a chocolate-dipped waffle cone and fresh berries

Cranberry Orange Yogurt Cake: White chocolate shavings covered sponge cake layered with orange yogurt buttercream and cranberry spread

The seasonal offerings also include pecan pie, a rich and dense pie with pecan slices, and pumpkin-flavored macarons.

All new seasonal products will be available starting throughout this month at participating TOUS les JOURS stores across the country.

To learn more about TOUS les JOURS stores and their locations, please visit https://www.tljus.com .

About TOUS les JOURS

Since its launch in the United States in 2004, TOUS les JOURS has developed into a reputable bakery & café franchise, specializing in French-Asian-inspired baked goods, passionately made from the finest ingredients.

TOUS les JOURS means "Every day" in French. As the name shows, the chain offers a wide range of baked goods - artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts, and handcrafted beverages - made fresh in-store every day. The brand takes pride in sourcing and using carefully selected ingredients and promises to bring freshness and quality to its customers.

TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation in all markets. With its franchising know-how and continuous support from the team, the brand is getting a lot of attention from people who are interested in setting up their own small businesses.

Currently, there are more than 70 TOUS les JOURS stores in the U.S. and more than 1,650 stores all around the world.

