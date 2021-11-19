House Passes Build Back Better, HBCU Improvements Included

Washington, D.C., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON, DC, (Nov. 19, 2021)—Early this morning, the House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better bill, which is a proposal originally put forward by President Biden earlier this year. After lengthy debate, the party-line vote was a relief to those on Capitol Hill, but the relief to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and students originally from low-to-moderate income backgrounds was the fact that this version of the bill contains funding for HBCUs five-times higher than the mid-September bill marked up in committee.

HBCUs can be proud that elected officials from executive and legislative branches stood with UNCF (United Negro College Fund) to make sure that while other popular provisions were eliminated, HBCU funding grew.

“First, my hat is off to every member of the House who supported this legislation,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF. “The billions of dollars that will support HBCUs will enable significant investments in operational improvements, infrastructure modernization, capacity building and research—all of which will strengthen America’s HBCUs and will better prepare our students now and in the future for the rigors and requirements of 21st century careers in the global workplace.

“I am grateful to so many House members who, once again, stood with HBCUs in voting for these increases and championed the needs of all low-income college students by including this significant increase in America’s needs-based scholarship, the Pell Grant,” Dr. Lomax continued. “Now, I call on all members of the Senate to support this historic legislation and send it to President Biden for his signature."

“’Tell them we are Rising’ isn’t just a slogan or program title anymore,” said Lodriguez V. Murray, senior vice president for public policy and government affairs at UNCF. “The House-passed Build Back Better bill saw funding for HBCUs, and similar institutions grow from $2 billion to $10 billion—and our policy differences were completely resolved. If you want to know the power of HBCUs, UNCF and the Members of Congress who fight for them, there you have it.

“While we have many Members of Congress to thank,” Murray continued, “from the House leadership, including Whip James Clyburn (D-SC), to CBC Chairwoman Joyce Beatty (D-OH), Higher Education Subcommittee Chairwoman Frederica Wilson (D-FL), and Education Chairman Bobby Scott (D-VA), we must show particular gratitude to Bipartisan HBCU Caucus founder and co-chair Alma Adams (D-NC). Her advocacy, behind closed doors and out in the open, is a game changer for our institutions. Now, the Senate must work its will. All we ask is that the needs of our institutions and the students who need the most assistance be at the forefront as this bill advances.”

BUILD BACK BETTER: HBCU FUNDING SUMMARY

$6 billion for Higher Education Act Title III programs Page 86 Education and Labor Title- Sec. 20025 Split on the mandatory formulae- HBCUs receive roughly ~$2 billion in total



$3 billion for Research and Development Infrastructure Competitive Grant Program Page 92 Education & Labor Title- Sec. 20026 HBCUs could receive any amount, likely between 33% and 50% (~$1 to $1.5 billion)



$200 million for capacity building at MSIs Page 882 Science, Space, and Technology Title- Sec. 90015 No explicit details provided; FY22 only



$100 million for MSIs via NSF Research Infrastructure Page 883 Science, Space, and Technology Title- Sec. 90016 No explicit details given; for academic research facility modernizations and research instruments in FY22 only



Access to Uplift Incubators Page 887 Small Business Title- Sec. 100201 HBCUs and other MSIs can apply to be an ‘uplift incubator,’ which will allow them access to competitive grant funds to help eligible small businesses support minority communities Total funding for the program: $1 billion



Access to Scholarships via ‘Establishing Rural and Underserved Pathway to Practice Training Programs for Post-Baccalaureate Students and Medical Students’ Page 1471 Ways and Means Title- Sec. 137402 HBCU graduates would be eligible for scholarships to attend medical schools No appropriation given; inserted in Chapter 16 of Title 42 of USC- (Public Health and Welfare)



