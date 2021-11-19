Exela Named Leader in Everest Group’s Intelligent Automation in Healthcare – Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a leading provider of Business Process Automation solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in the first edition of Everest Group’s Intelligent Automation in Healthcare – Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. This report provides a detailed analysis and assessment of 18 operations service providers featured on the Intelligent Automation in Healthcare – Solutions PEAK Matrix®. The assessment considers providers’ positioning in terms of market impact as well as their vision and capability.



“The COVID-19 pandemic accentuated healthcare payers and providers need to invest in solutions that can help them reduce business continuity risks while improving operational efficiency. In particular, intelligent automation emerged as a high priority area for these buyers,” said Ankur Verma, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Exela Technologies, with its automation-led approach, emerged as highly suited to address buyers’ needs. Its home-grown automation expertise and a diversified client base across the size spectrum, empowers it with a holistic understanding of client needs and adequate customization, placing it as one of the Leaders on the Intelligent Automation in Healthcare – Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.”

Exela was recognized as one of the few providers who have developed most of their healthcare automation solutions in-house, providing them the ability to customize solutions based on client needs efficiently, while reducing operational costs.

“Infusion of Intelligent Automation in Healthcare has reduced fragmentation of providers, provided interoperability between proprietary applications and allowed data mobility across the Healthcare ecosystem,” said Srini Murali, Exela’s President, Americas, & APAC. “We are thankful to our customers, some of the most innovative healthcare institutions globally, who gave us the opportunity to deploy strategic and innovative initiatives, while leveraging our deep knowledge of the healthcare industry. This has enabled us to be recognized as a Leader in the inaugural edition of the report. We look forward to our continued contribution to the betterment of the industry.”

Exela’s Healthcare Intelligent Automation portfolio provides a seamless digital journey in the process-heavy Healthcare industry. Healthcare is plagued with hundreds of repetitive, manual tasks, which account for over $1 trillion in administrative costs per year or close to 35% of the overall cost. Exela’s Intelligent Automation uses a mix of proprietary RPA and AI/ML technology to provide highly scalable and adaptable processes strategies to significantly reduce costs.

Everest Group is an industry-leading research firm focused on strategic IT, business process services, and engineering. The ‘Leaders’ in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix assessments are those companies that demonstrate exceptional innovation and transition management in their engagements while enhancing technological capabilities through proprietary solutions, partnerships or acquisition.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 17,500 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

