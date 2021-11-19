Abaxx announces the return of the SmarterMarkets™ podcast and launch of multi-media platform featuring David Greely

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc., (NEO:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the Abaxx Commodity Exchange (ACX), and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ Podcast, is returning with a new multi-media platform.



Highlights:

The SmarterMarkets™ Podcast is returning to air on Saturday, November 20, 2021

SmarterMarkets™ Media multimedia platform to leverage ID++ protocol

Abaxx Chief Economist David Greely to lead research and editorial

Energy Transition Series hosted by Susan Sakmar and David Greely

Daniel Yergin returns as featured guest





SmarterMarkets™ Media

The SmarterMarkets™ Podcast returns on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The podcast was created as a forum for the entrepreneurs and executives of commodities, technology and finance to discuss the state of global markets, share their views on various inadequacies, and identify ways in which these systems can be improved to benefit the world economy and society as a whole.

Podcast episodes are being augmented with editorial content and research led by David Greely. The channel is a curated collection of hosts and guests with specialized content from an eclectic range of subject matter experts. Future series currently in the development stage focus on the carbon markets, decentralized finance, and open source software code.

SmarterMarkets™ will leverage ID++ from Abaxx Technologies to power a unique experience of community engagement. Members will control the content they generate with technology that protects their privacy in a new model for engaging in online communities.

David Greely, Abaxx Technologies Chief Economist

Abaxx eagerly passes a keyboard and microphone to David Greely. Dave is an economist and investment strategist whose 25 years of market experience includes being a Portfolio Strategist at Bridgewater Associates and a Managing Director and the Head of Energy Research at Goldman Sachs. Dave has worked with Abaxx since June as our Senior Economic Advisor, and he is now coming on-board full-time as our Chief Economist and Head of Research. Dave’s work will appear throughout the Abaxx group of companies and will be featured on the SmarterMarkets™ platform.

Energy Transition Series hosted by Susan Sakmar and David Greely

The upcoming eight-part series titled 'An Energy Transition in Three Corresponding Acts' will begin with host Susan Sakmar , Author of 'Energy for the 21st-Century' and former Chair of the Jane Goodall Foundation and conclude with Dave as host.

The opening episode on Saturday, November 20, will feature a one-on-one interview with Daniel Yergin , Pulitzer Prize winning author of ‘The Prize’ and ‘The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations’ hosted by Susan.

SmarterMarkets™ Media

The success of SmarterMarkets™ in fostering important conversations on the issues of the day, including the energy transition, the ESG economy, digital identity, and data privacy, has motivated Abaxx to elevate the platform and build out additional content and contributors. Previous podcast guests include Robert Friedland, Co-Chair of Ivanhoe Mines; John Goldstein, Global Head of Sustainable Finance at Goldman Sachs; Keith Krach, former US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy & the Environment; and Javier Blas, Chief Energy Correspondent at Bloomberg.

The podcast, entering its second year and now in its fourth season, has over 600,000 downloads, an average of 17,500 weekly listeners.

The 2020 Editions of SmarterMarkets™ have been produced by contributing editor Robert Brennan Hart, creator of Politik, Highrise and The Canadian Cloud Council. Robert has been recognized by the United Nations, The Globe and Mail and HotTopics as one of the world’s preeminent progenitors of social innovation.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx is a development stage financial software company that has created proprietary technological infrastructure for both global commodity exchanges and digital marketplaces alike. The company’s formative technology increases transaction velocity, data security and facilitates improved risk management in the majority owned Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd. (“ACX”, or “Abaxx.Exchange”) - a commodity futures exchange seeking final regulatory approvals as a Recognized Market Operator (“RMO”) and Approved Clearing House (“ACH”) with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”). Abaxx is the creator and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ podcast.

For more information please visit abaxx.tech , abaxx.exchange and SmarterMarkets.media

Media and investor inquiries:

Abaxx Technologies Inc.

Paris Golab, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +1 246 271 0082

E-mail: ir@abaxx.tech

