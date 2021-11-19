Proactive news headlines including Alibaba, Fireweed Zinc, Sigma Lithium, Todos Medical and MedX

New York, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Alibaba shares slump as growth stalls click here
- Cloud DX has officially launched its Maternal Health Track program on e-commerce site babydoppler.com click here
- CleanSpark buys more bitcoin mining machines; says spot market pricing is favorable click here
- PsyBio Therapeutics announces expansion of its intellectual property portfolio by filing six additional patent applications click here
- Fireweed Zinc promotes Cindy Chiang to role of chief financial officer click here
- Sigma Lithium says it’s on track to begin commercial production at its Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil in 2022 click here
- CytoDyn says its research paper on leronlimab accepted by leading journal Frontiers in Immunology click here
- Todos Medical pauses enrollment for Tollovir Phase 2 clinical trial of coronavirus patients to study interim analysis data click here
- Silvercorp Metals publishes its annual sustainability report for fiscal 2021 click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals plans to file clinical trial authorisation application for DMT stroke trial as soon as possible after positive feedback from UK regulator click here
- MedX says its teledermatology screening platform to be distributed by Al Zahrawi in the United Arab Emirates click here
- Kainantu Resources poised for airborne survey at its KRL South project as exploration ramps up click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com