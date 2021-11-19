NFTE Celebrates Top Volunteers of 2021

New York, NY, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) today announced the recipients of its 2021 volunteerism awards, which are presented by The Alper Family Foundation. Each year NFTE recognizes one individual volunteer who has developed innovative ways to support NFTE students and one organization that has demonstrated a deep commitment to coaching and mentoring. This year's honorees are:

Holly Wallace, Managing Director and Senior Financial Advisor, Merrill Lynch – 2021 Individual Volunteer of the Year

Holly Wallace has been engaged with NFTE students and alumni as a volunteer for more than 16 years and served as the chair of the NFTE New York Metro Advisory Board. Holly devotes significant time, energy and capital to support young entrepreneurs and through her family foundation makes vital college access resources available to NFTE students. She personally leads an annual field trip to introduce NFTE students to Cornell University, and not only helps them apply for Cornell scholarships but also provides mentoring through their college years.

Santander – 2021 Corporate Volunteer of the Year

Since 2014, Santander has been an exceptional partner to NFTE. Santander has contributed nearly $2M in financial support for programs in NFTE's New England, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions and, over the past five years, more than 1,000 Santander employees have engaged with NFTE students and alumni as business plan coaches, guest speakers, mentors, advisors, and business plan competition judges. Professionals at all levels of the organization, from bank tellers to senior executives, have volunteered their time to help develop the workforce of tomorrow and make a difference in the lives of young entrepreneurs.

Watch a replay of the award announcement at https://vimeo.com/647407736 .

