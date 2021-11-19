CEE Digital Solutions Awards 2021 Intetics Inc. Recognized as a Top Solutions Provider

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas-CEE Tech Summit “Connecting CEE digital services providers to Texas corporates” took place in Austin, Texas, on 9 November 2021 at the University of Texas at Austin Main Campus.



Intetics Inc. was among such famous worldwide attendees as Amazon, Apple, American Airlines Group, AMD, AT&T, Deloitte, Intel, IBM, Meta, KLM.

As far as Texas has a massive market with incessant digital demands, let’s dive into the details and see how it was.

The 9th annual Texas – EU Business Summit, organized by the World Affairs Council Austin, the Texas-CEE Tech Summit showcased top digital services providers from Central Eastern Europe and introduced them to buyers from the fast-growing tech ecosystem of Texas and global technology buyers (primarily in western Europe, Scandinavia, UK, US, and Japan). The event was limited to just 30 digital buyers and 60 digital services providers from CEE.

As well, there was a new way to present a digital solution on stage to the full audience: 10 minutes case-study of a digital solution to a business problem, limited to just five companies, those showcases were automatically submitted to the Awards.

The VIP Jury reviewed all Nominations - and Solutions Showcases - and cast a final vote on 9 November, after the CEE Showcase Solutions video presentations. The top 3 Winners were unveiled at the VIP Luncheon Awards ceremony.

All in all, Intetics Inc. became a “Top Solutions Provider” Awardee of the CEE Digital Solutions Awards 2021.

About CEE Digital Solutions Awards

CEE Digital Solutions Awards recognizes top companies who have produced unique digital solutions to business problems. With the 2nd Awards set for 9 November 2021 - in a Hybrid format InPerson in Austin and online via Hopin - Nominations close 30 October.

Applications must come from CEE-based Digital Services companies. (We cover Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Moldova - and Ukraine.) Winners will be recognized and promoted globally.

About CEE Digital Services

CEE Digital Services Association was created in spring 2020 to fill a need to connect CEE-based tech talent to global corporate buyers. It has deep experience in Poland and CEE over the last 25 years, based primarily in Warsaw and covering Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Moldova - and Ukraine. CEE Digital Services Association is focused on connecting large global investors with cities/locations in CEE.

About Intetics

Intetics Inc. is a leading global technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams creation, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies.

Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified and a Microsoft Gold, Amazon, and UiPath partner. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious titles and awards, including Inc5000, Software 500, CRN 100, American Business, Deloitte Fast 50, European IT Excellence, Best European BPO, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch and ACQ5 Awards, and inclusion into IAOP Best Global Outsourcing 100 list.

The Tech Summit ended up at the AT&T Executive Education And Conference Center, which once again shows that education matters and tech leaders can help shape the future of education with Edtech.

Follow the links to benefit from learning the best competencies on how AI can help Educational Institutions , Teachers , and Learners .

