Homeside Properties Hosts Seventh-Annual Mini Golf Tournament for Associa Cares

Alpharetta, GA, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeside Properties, an Associa company, recently hosted its seventh-annual miniature golf tournament to benefit Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

The event was held at The Fringe mini golf course, part of the Aurora Entertainment complex in Roswell, GA. Local vendors, sponsors, and Homeside team members competed against each other and enjoyed prize drawings and lunch.

“Our team at Homeside is always proud to play a part in raising funds to support the relief efforts of Associa Cares, and we are honored to have local business partners who help us in that endeavor,” stated James Arterbury, Homeside Properties president. “This annual tournament is always a fun experience, and the fact that it supports an amazing cause that truly makes a difference makes the event even more enjoyable.”

Associa Cares has provided assistance to more than 3,000 families and has distributed more than $4 million to those in need since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

To like Associa Cares on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/associacares/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

