S Split Corp. Announces Automatic Partial Redemption of Preferred Shares

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. (the “Fund”) has announced that the Fund will effect a partial redemption of its Preferred Shares (“Preferred Shares”) in order to maintain an equal number of Preferred Shares and Class A Shares (“Class A”) of the Fund outstanding. The partial redemption of the Preferred Shares is being made in connection with the automatic seven-year extension of the term of the Fund to November 30, 2028.



Pursuant to the special retraction right granted to shareholders in connection with the extension of Fund, 168,373 Preferred Shares and 312,764 Class A Shares were surrendered for retraction. In order to maintain an equal number of Preferred Shares and Class A Shares, the Fund will redeem an aggregate of 144,391 Preferred Shares on a pro rata basis from all holders of record of Preferred Shares on November 30, 2021 (the “Repayment Date”), representing approximately 22.11% of the 652,929 issued and outstanding Preferred Shares (post-Special Retraction Right). Each Preferred Share that is redeemed pursuant to the partial redemption will be redeemed at a price equal to $10.00, being the original issue price per Preferred Share, plus declared and unpaid distributions thereon (the “Repayment Price”). The Repayment Price will be paid to holders whose Preferred Shares are redeemed by the Fund on or before December 15, 2021.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com .

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.



121 King Street West

Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9



You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell securities of the Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange. If securities of the Fund are purchased or sold on such exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying securities of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning securities of the Fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.