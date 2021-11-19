ATI Systems Mobile Solutions for Giant Voice Wins Best Mass Notification System Hardware in the 2021 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acoustic Technology, Inc. (ATI Systems), world leader in the design, manufacturing, and installation of reliable emergency warning and notification systems, was selected as the Platinum ‘ASTORS’ Award Winner for Best Mass Notification System Hardware by American Security Today for the Mobile Solutions for Giant Voice. ATI was also honored with the platinum award for Extraordinary Leadership and Innovation in Homeland Security.



This award reflects a high standard of product innovation, such as the ATI Systems newest product release the 'Next Generation of High-Powered Speaker Stations.

The new ATI speakers have a more efficient modular design, and an Intelligent Control Gateway, with an ultrafast CPU and increased memory, added network and communication ports, and a more efficient AC charger. This Next Generation High Powered Speaker Station is a game changer when it comes to helping enterprises achieve their physical security goals and maintain a modern, reliable alerting system for their people.

The Annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards are the largest and most comprehensive in the industry. Their purpose is to recognize the most distinguished vendors of Physical, IT, Port Security, Law Enforcement, First Responders, as well as federal, state and municipal agencies in acknowledgement of their outstanding efforts to keep our nation secure.

The Mobile Solution for Giant Voice is portable and rapidly deployable for mass notification. Along with all ATI’s military solutions it is compliant of Unified Facilities Criteria(UFC 04-021-0). It can be deployed in a matter of hours instead of the months required to construct a permanently installed system. This provides a great temporary communication system designed with the durability of a permanent solution for any geographically dynamic project such as military emergency operations, oil and gas exploration, national border security, sporting events, large public gatherings, construction sites, and locations where a permanent mass notification system is not cost effective.

“It’s a tremendous honor for ATI Systems to be recognized by American Security Today. The award for Best Mass Notification Solution Hardware for ATI’s innovative new,” Mobile Solutions for Giant Voice Systems, this product is a big jump Outdoor Warning Siren technology said Tarek Bassiouni, Director of Business Development. “ATI is extremely excited about the potential of this technology, it allows clients to setup a turnkey outdoor warning system in a matter of hours, rather than weeks. These non-static voice warning towers can be deployed and operational at a moment’s notice, whether it’s an emergency scenario, like the California wildfires or just an everyday situation like a large public gathering or concert.”

ATI Systems has demonstrated a continued commitment to designing, manufacturing, integrating, and installing innovative, reliable, cost-effective, and compact emergency warning and notification systems.

About ATI Systems

Acoustic Technology, Inc. (ATI Systems) is a world leader in the design, manufacturing, and installation of reliable emergency warning and notification systems for the campus, community, industrial, and military markets. ATI has developed innovative wireless systems that provide intelligible voice and visual warnings via a simple and compact hardware design, user-friendly software, and the latest communication methods, including radio frequency, IP Ethernet, and satellite technology. ATI's Mass Notification Systems easily integrate with other warning systems to provide more complete solutions. ATI is an ISO 9001 certified company.

For more information please contact:

Allison Cruz

617-418-2348

acruz@atisystem.com

https://www.atisystems.com