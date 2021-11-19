View, Inc. Receives Expected Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW) (“View” or the “Company”) received on November 16, 2021, a standard notice from Nasdaq (the “Notice”) indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021, and because the Company has not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021 (the “Second Quarter Form 10-Q”), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).



The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Notice provides that the Company must submit an update to its original plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). If the plan is accepted by Nasdaq, then Nasdaq can grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Second Quarter Form 10-Q to regain compliance.

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, increasing access to natural light and unobstructed views while eliminating the need for blinds and minimizing heat and glare. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into over 90 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

Contacts:

For Investors :

Samuel Meehan

View, Inc.

IR@View.com

408-493-1358



