Rogers donates $1 million to B.C. Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA) to support British Columbia communities in need 

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to devastating floods and the state of emergency declared in British Columbia, Rogers Communications today announced it is donating $1 million to B.C. Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA) through a new multi-year partnership. The donation will provide immediate and long-term support to critical search and rescue services in B.C. It will also support the organization’s legacy fund and new technology and specialized equipment for the 79 local teams and 3,000 professional volunteers, all of whom have been called upon to conduct air, swift water, and marine rescues in multiple communities, as well as assist with evacuations and recoveries from flooded properties.

“On behalf of our entire Rogers team, including our nearly 2,000 employees who live and work in British Columbia, I want to extend our heartfelt support to everyone impacted by the extreme weather and devastating floods across the province,” said Tony Staffieri, Interim President and CEO, Rogers Communications. “Our network teams are working around the clock to deliver critical connectivity for first responders and communities, to keep people connected to emergency resources and loved ones. We are proud to make this donation and partner with B.C. Search and Rescue to support equipment and technology needed by their vast network of professional volunteers will use to save lives, today and in years to come.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Rogers for providing this $1 million donation to provide immediate assistance to help B.C. residents now and throughout this multi-year partnership,” said Chris Mushumanski, President, B.C. Search and Rescue Association. “Rogers’ support will allow us to enhance our search and rescue capabilities that will assist our hard-working SAR volunteers in saving lives and reducing suffering. We look forward to working with Rogers to utilize enhanced and advanced technology and communications services that will greatly strengthen our critical work in the province.”

Through Rogers text-to-donate campaign, Canadians are invited to make a $5 donation to support the Canadian Red Cross by texting the word ROGERS to 20222 (English) or 30333 (French) or visit the Canadian Red Cross’s British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal.

The company also previously announced it is waiving all domestic data overages and long-distance fees between November 15-30 for Rogers, Fido, and Rogers Business customers in impacted areas.

Additionally, Rogers Sports & Media in B.C. continues to provide critical information and updates across the province. Residents are encouraged to visit Vancouver.CityNews.ca, download the CityNews Vancouver app which can send push notifications to your phone, listen to CityNews 1130, watch CityNews Vancouver, and follow @CityNewsVAN on social to stay informed.

