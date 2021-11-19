Waypoint Investment Partners Inc. refiles Management Report of Fund Performance and Fund Facts documents

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waypoint Investment Partners Inc. (Waypoint) today announced the refiling of the Management Report of Fund Performance (MRFP) for Waypoint All Weather Alternative Fund (Fund) for the periods ended June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and the Fund Facts dated August 23, 2021. The purpose of the filings is to correct an inadvertent misstatement of the management expense ratio (MER) for the Fund for the following periods and series:



Series A - OM Series A Series F - OM Series F Series F - US From: To: From: To: From: To: From: To: From: To: June 30, 2021: 1.31% 1.49% 2.15% 3.89% 1.31% 1.52% 1.31% 3.0% 1.23% 3.82% Dec. 31, 2020: 1.42% 1.57% 2.25% 4.76% 1.42% 1.63% 1.42% 3.93% n/a n/a

The misstatement was due to the calculation of the MER prior to the application of the Fund’s performance fees for the period. Performance fees are charged to the Fund when the Fund achieves performance above its previous high-water mark as defined in the Fund’s simplified prospectus. In some periods, no performance fee may be charged.

In addition, the trading expense ratio (TER) for all series has been annualized from 0.35% to 0.71% in the June 30, 2021 MRFP and the MER before the absorption of expenses by Waypoint has also been updated.

No other changes were made to the MRFP or Fund Facts for each period. The revised MRFPs and Fund Facts will be available on Waypoint’s website at www.waypointinvestmentpartners.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A copy of the revised Fund Facts for the Fund will also be provided on request, at no cost, by calling Waypoint at 416-960-7682, or from an investor's dealer or advisor or by email at funds@waypointinvestmentpartners.com. For further information regarding Waypoint and the Fund, please visit www.waypointinvestmentpartners.com.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Waypoint Investment Partners Inc.

Waypoint Investment Partners Inc. is a Toronto-based investment manager that services high net worth individuals, family offices, investment advisors, foundations and institutional clients. With a team of 12 experienced industry professionals, Waypoint delivers proprietary products and services. Waypoint is a member of the Portfolio Management Association of Canada and is registered as an Investment Fund Manager, Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in several Canadian provinces.

For further information contact Max Torokvei, CEO, Waypoint Investment Partners Inc., at 416 960 7683 or mtorokvei@waypointinvestmentpartners.com.