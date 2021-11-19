Shaw Commits $500,000 to Relief Efforts for British Columbia Residents and Communities

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced a commitment of $500,000 to support the relief and recovery efforts of organizations throughout British Columbia, including the Canadian Red Cross, Food Banks BC, and local grassroots organizations to address the immediate and ongoing needs in areas affected by recent floods.



“We are thinking of everyone impacted by this natural disaster and, like so many, we are deeply grateful to the emergency response teams and the organizations who continue to manage the devastating impacts of the past week’s storms,” says Brad Shaw, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Shaw Communications. “As flood relief efforts continue, we are committed to doing everything we can to support our customers, our employees, and help keep our communities connected.”

To help ensure B.C. communities remain connected, Shaw has deployed teams of network technicians to repair damaged internet and wireless infrastructure and maintain Shaw’s network.

Shaw will also continue to apply credits to the accounts of internet, TV, and home phone customers whose homes have been evacuated and will work with them until they are back home and safe. Customers are encouraged to contact customer care teams at 1-888-472-2222 or through the customer care chat function at shaw.ca for assistance.

All residents and visitors in B.C. can stay connected with open and free access to the Shaw Go WiFi network where available, regardless of whether they are Shaw customers or not. Login instructions and a full list of Shaw Go WiFi locations is available at https://www.shaw.ca/internet/wifi

