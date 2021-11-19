Vinco Ventures Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Fairport, NY., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG), a digital media and content technologies holding company, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the market close on Monday, November 22, 2021. Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s third quarter results. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at https://investors.vincoventures.com/.



What: Vinco Ventures’ Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call When: Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Live Call: (877) 407-2991, Toll-Free (201) 389-0925, Toll Replay: (877) 660-6853 (U.S.) (201) 612 7415 (International) Access ID 13725301 Webcast: https://investors.vincoventures.com/ (live and replay)

About Vinco Ventures, Inc.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is focused on digital media and content technologies. Vinco’s B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) strategy is to seek acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and will “BE BIG”. For more information visit Investors.vincoventures.com .



Investor Relations

Monica Gould

T: 212-871-3927

investors@vincoventures.com

Greg McNiff

T: 773-485-7191

investors@vincoventures.com