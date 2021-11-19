Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Zillow Group, Inc. Investors

Click here to join the case

​LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Zillow Group, Inc. ("Zillow" or "the Company") (NASDAQ : Z) investors that acquired securities between February 10, 2021 and November 2, 2021.

It is alleged in this complaint that Zillow made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zillow experienced significant unpredictability when forecasting home prices in relation to its Zillow Offers business, despite operational improvements; (2) such unpredictability, as well as supply and labor shortages, caused a backlog of inventory; (3) It was reasonably likely that Zillow would wind-down its Zillow Offers business, which would have a material adverse impact on its financial results as a result of the foregoing; and (4) Zillow’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis, as a result of the foregoing.

