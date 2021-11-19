Laurentian Bank Donates $25,000 to the Canadian Red Cross in Support of Relief and Humanitarian Efforts in British Columbia

English French

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) (the "Bank") announces a $25,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross to support immediate and ongoing relief efforts in the regions in British Columbia impacted by the current flooding.



"The entire Laurentian Bank team stands with British Columbians who are going through an unimaginable situation. We are in close communication with our BC-based employees to ensure their safety and are proactively reaching out to affected customers and offering tailored solutions to support them during these challenging times," said Rania Llewellyn, President and CEO of Laurentian Bank.

The Bank’s donation will be used to get help to people in and around affected areas as quickly as possible and provide humanitarian assistance for new needs as they arise.

