Coalition of Vancouver Companies Donates $912,000 to BC Flood Support

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Hootsuite has brouoght together a coalition of Vancouver companies and individuals to collectively donate $912,000 CAD to the Canadian Red Cross in support of the British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal. The group is urging others to join them in support of those impacted throughout the province as the threat of additional rain looms in the forecast for this weekend.

The reach of the devastation is widespread, affecting people, animals and livestock, businesses, and critical infrastructure. The immediate intent of this group is to provide financial resources to the Canadian Red Cross, which is working to help people in and around affected areas as quickly as possible and provide humanitarian assistance. Money raised will enable the Canadian Red Cross to carry out relief, recovery, resilience, and risk reduction activities in and beyond the region at the individual and community levels.

“This is an incredibly challenging time for individuals, families, and communities who have been impacted by flooding and extreme weather in British Columbia,” said Pat Quealey, Vice President, British Columbia and Yukon, Canadian Red Cross. “The donations from Vancouver companies are very welcome news as the Canadian Red Cross works to bring relief to people who need urgent help and support in recovery.”

The long-term commitment from the group of 30+ members—spanning the technology, retail, and real-estate and development industries—will provide flood relief through additional support to the affected communities where they’re needed most. For individuals who would like to take action, the Vancouver Canucks will be donating their proceeds from the 50/50 draws at tonight’s game against Winnipeg and Sunday’s game versus Chicago to flood relief. Tickets can be purchased online at canucks.com/online5050 until the end of the second intermission of each game.



“What we are seeing currently happening in B.C. is devastating. We have hundreds of employees and customers who live and work in-province that have been impacted,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida. “At Alida, our people always come first. It’s incredible to be a part of a business community that is united in supporting British Columbians when they need it most. We’re honoured to offer our help for this important cause."

“The impact of the flooding and mudslides on individuals, families, and communities in British Columbia and across Canada is devastating,” said Brian Hill, Founder & CEO, Aritzia. “Aritzia is proud to combine our support efforts with leading Vancouver-based companies to take immediate and meaningful action to help those in need through the Red Cross Disaster Relief Program. Our thoughts are with all those affected and Aritzia will continue to look at additional ways we can help support our community throughout this tragedy.”

“At Arc’teryx our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastation caused by these storms,” said Karl Aaker, VP Brand, Arc’teryx. “As a brand rooted in the Coast Mountains of British Columbia, we feel deeply connected to the environment and our neighbouring communities. These challenges can only be faced by working together and we are honoured to be able to support.”

We were devastated to see the images and suffering coming out of the Fraser Valley and interior of BC due to the BC storm,” said Katherine Berry, Co-founder, Allocadia, a BrandMaker Company. “BC is where Allocadia was founded and where so many of us live and we feel deeply for everyone impacted in our broader community. We send our thoughts and support to all who are impacted.”

“As a marketer of homes, we know who homes are for and the connection of homes to family life,” said Jacky Chan, President, Baker West. “Our collective hearts go out to those families experiencing this traumatic turn of events.”





"I'm so proud of BC's tech sector for contributing with speed and generosity to the essential emergency response work being done on the ground. It's testament to the sense of shared purpose and community that we have here in BC," said Jill Tipping, CEO, BC Tech. "BC Tech is proud to donate $5,000 and we encourage all our members to contribute what they can."

“As a resident of Chilliwack, I have seen the devastation of this week’s floods first-hand,” said Brendan Toupin, Senior Director, Digital Retail, Best Buy. “At Best Buy, we are always committed to supporting our communities and our team comes together in the most fantastic ways when help is needed most. In addition to our efforts on the ground and through team fundraising, we are proud to join this group of BC-based companies to support the Canadian Red Cross appeal.”

“Bettering the communities that we build in is always our goal – especially in times of need,” said Colin Bosa, CEO, Bosa Properties. “This is our home. And as a company that builds homes, we’re proud to come together with our local business community to support those hardest hit by the recent events across BC.”

“Our hearts go out to everyone in Abbotsford, the Fraser Valley and across BC who have lost so much and had their lives changed forever due to the extensive flooding in our communities,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “The flooding has been catastrophic, so from the Canucks for Kids Fund, on behalf of the Vancouver Canucks, Abbotsford Canucks and Aquilini Group, we are pleased to join this amazing group of local companies who have come together quickly to support the Red Cross. We invite everyone to join us by donating or purchasing a Canucks 50/50 ticket this weekend to help raise funds for those who need it the most.”

“We are devastated by the recent BC floods and are partnering with Hootsuite and other like-minded BC businesses in support of its disaster relief efforts, which are close to home for many of our professionals and our clients,” said Pamela L Smith, Director Communications, Colliers. “Our people are coming together in support of the Red Cross’s relief effort to do what’s right for our people, clients, and communities. Our thoughts are with all of those affected and we encourage others in the business community to support if they are able.”

"We are devastated for the communities impacted by the BC storms,” said Linda Lupini, Global Vice President, Employee Experience, Copperleaf. “In response, we have teamed up with several local companies to donate funds to support the Canadian Red Cross, which is providing front-line essential services to affected families and businesses. This is our way of saying we care and we're here to support you."

“We try to do good when and where we can - and nothing feels more critical right now for our team at DUER than supporting local BC communities impacted by the floods,” said Nadia Gillies, Director of Brand, DUER. “Rallying alongside a collective of companies based here in Vancouver will have a greater impact than anything we could do alone.”

“Community and people are everything to us at Earls. It is why we started and what keeps us inspired,” said Mo Jessa, President, Earls Restaurants. “We are honoured to be able to give back and make a positive impact on people's lives through this very tough time.”

“At Hootsuite, we live by a set of guiding principles that strongly focuses on how we give back to the communities where we live and work. The devastation caused by the storms in British Columbia is heartbreaking, for both the people in those communities as well as the animals and livestock. It’s been incredible to see how quickly we were able to collaborate with other companies and create a plan of action to support the Red Cross as a business community,” said Eva Taylor, CSR Director at Hootsuite. “We hope this is only the beginning and that other companies and individuals will continue to support the relief efforts as those communities will need ongoing aid over the coming weeks.”

"At INDOCHINO, as a BC company, we are enthusiastically lending our support to the disaster relief efforts,” said Drew Green, President & CEO, INDOCHINO. “The devastation caused by the storms is heartbreaking, and our thoughts are with everyone in the affected communities.”

“Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to all the people affected by the recent flooding in BC,” said Feras Elkhalil, President, IT/IQ Tech Recruiters.

“Our thoughts are with our neighbours, our customers and the community impacted by this week’s tragedy throughout BC,” said Roger Patterson, CEO, Later. “We remain committed to our community and we are grateful to the people and organizations who have already stepped up to provide shelter, moral support and financial help to British Columbians in need.”

“Our hearts go out to the families and businesses so tragically affected by the damage sustained from the floods,” said Ryan Lalonde, President and Partner at MLA Canada. “MLA Canada has helped shape communities in the Fraser Valley for many years, and we humbly believe in continuing to support the rebuilding of these communities.”

“Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by this week's flooding and the ongoing climate emergency here in BC” said Kyle Housman, CEO, Native Shoes. “We care deeply about our neighbors across the province and offer our support in any way we can.”

“It’s heartbreaking seeing our communities devastated by these latest climate impacts,” said Gregor Robertson, EVP of Nexii. “Nexii is proud to join BC businesses stepping up to help; it's part of our mission to strengthen and support our communities. Kudos to the Red Cross and all the organizations helping on the ground; thanks for enabling us all to provide some support to those impacted.”

“NÜTRL Vodka Soda applauds this initiative and is proud to be one of the local BC brands getting together to help our community,” said Paul Meehan, NÜTRL Vodka Soda. “In donating $50,000 to BC Storm Relief we hope to inspire those who can to help support the families and businesses of our community during this challenging time.”

“We are absolutely devastated by the impact the recent flooding has had on residents and businesses in British Columbia,” said Malgosia Green, CEO of Plenty of Fish. “We are dedicated to helping our neighbors and will be joining this amazing group of local businesses who have come together through financial contributions and support.”

“Smash + Tess is committed to supporting our community, especially in times of great need,” said Ashley Freeborn, CEO, Smash + Tess. “We are proud to be uniting with like-minded, leading brands in Greater Vancouver who share our commitment to support the people and communities who are currently facing unimaginable hardships.”

“Following the intense flooding that hit parts of BC this past week, we knew we had to act to support those impacted and displaced by the events. It hits home. These are the communities where our people and customers work and live,” said Greg Smith, Co-Founder & CEO, Thinkific. “We’re grateful to see and be part of a community of businesses operating in BC coming together to amplify our support through financial contributions to the hard-working relief organizations on the ground getting British Columbians the goods and supplies they urgently need.”

“Everyone in BC has felt the impacts of extreme weather. But what we are witnessing now in communities across the province is nothing short of devastating and heartbreaking,” said Michelle Malpass, VP of Community, Traction on Demand. “Community is the backbone of who we are as Canadians, and we’re proud to lend our support alongside this incredible group of BC organizations to aid the Canadian Red Cross.”

“As a people-first company, Unbounce is honoured to support the people and communities hardest hit by the BC floods,” said Erika Finlay, Social Impact Manager, Unbounce. “We're grateful to be joining an incredible group of local businesses that share our commitment to community and social good, especially during these very tough times.”

In addition to a financial donation, the Earls Restaurant Group is distributing gift cards to people in communities affected by the floods and to first responders who are on the ground providing aid. Hootsuite would also like to thank CDW Canada, lululemon, and Rennie for their donations and participation. The Canadian Red Cross is encouraging people impacted by flooding and extreme weather in British Columbia to register with the Red Cross.

People who are impacted by flooding and extreme weather events in British Columbia can register with the Canadian Red Cross by calling 1-800-863-6582 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. PST.

Registration with the Canadian Red Cross ensures people are accounted for, can be contacted while away from home, and can be reached with information about further Red Cross services and assistance that may become available to them during this time of need.

People impacted by the recent floods and extreme weather in British Columbia are also encouraged to register with local authorities in their area to learn how to access Emergency Support Services.

Registration with British Columbia Emergency Support Services (ESS) allows people to receive urgent assistance, helps reunite loved ones separated by disaster, and allows people to receive important updates and services.

For more information on how to register with ESS and find the nearest reception centre, visit https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/current-flooding-information-2/ or call 1-800-585-9559.

