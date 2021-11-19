Swapp Celebrity Soccer Event Adds Floyd Mayweather, Jordan Belfort, and Johnny Damon Ahead of Charity Game Saturday in Miami





Los Angeles, California, United States, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swapp Protocol is pleased to announce the final roster for the 2021 Celebrity Soccer League game. With the final roster now complete, this year’s star-studded cast will include Floyd Mayweather, Cuba Gooding Junior, Jordan “The Wolf of Wallstreet” Belfort, Larsa Pippen, Jen Selter, Johnny Damon and many more.



Agenda: The action begins on Saturday with the soccer match at 12:00 noon followed by a musical performance by O.T. Genasis at 4:00pm.



Location: North Beach Bandshell at 7275 Collins Ave in Miami Beach.



General admission is free. Try to arrive early as space is limited.



The celebrity soccer match will be followed by a live concert featuring international star O.T. Genasis.

This event is brought to you by Swapp Protocol for the benefit of the Irie Foundation, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, and Best Buddies International.



