Swapp Celebrity Soccer Event Adds Floyd Mayweather, Jordan Belfort, and Johnny Damon Ahead of Charity Game Saturday in Miami

| Source: Swapp NFT Swapp NFT

Los Angeles, UNITED STATES

Swapp Celebrity Soccer Event Adds Floyd Mayweather, Jordan Belfort, and Johnny Damon Ahead of Charity Game Saturday in Miami

Los Angeles, California, United States, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swapp Protocol is pleased to announce the final roster for the 2021 Celebrity Soccer League game. With the final roster now complete, this year’s star-studded cast will include Floyd Mayweather, Cuba Gooding Junior, Jordan “The Wolf of Wallstreet” Belfort, Larsa Pippen, Jen Selter, Johnny Damon and many more.

Agenda: The action begins on Saturday with the soccer match at 12:00 noon followed by a musical performance by O.T. Genasis at 4:00pm.

Location: North Beach Bandshell at 7275 Collins Ave in Miami Beach.

General admission is free. Try to arrive early as space is limited.

The celebrity soccer match will be followed by a live concert featuring international star O.T. Genasis.

This event is brought to you by Swapp Protocol for the benefit of the Irie Foundation, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, and Best Buddies International. 

To learn more about Swapp Protocol, check out their official website at: https://swapp.ee

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/swapp-celebrity-soccer-event-adds-floyd-mayweather-jordan-belfort-and-johnny-damon-ahead-of-charity-game-saturday-in-miami.html#

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Celebrity Soccer Event
                            
                            
                                Floyd Mayweather
                            
                            
                                Jordan Belfort
                            
                            
                                Johnny Damon
                            
                            
                                Charity Game Saturday
                            
                            
                                North Beach Bandshell
                            
                            
                                Swapp Protocol
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data