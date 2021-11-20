Lane Cove Tree Removal is a Focus Area for Sydney Tree Company Arborists

Sydney, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney Tree Company, a tree removal company based in Sydney, NSW, Australia, is happy to announce that they are offering their services to residents of Lane Cove, a suburb located on the Lower North Shore of Sydney. This suburb is found just nine kilometres northwest of the Sydney CBD. As such, the company offers various tree services, including tree cutting, tree pruning, tree surgery, tree health, tree stumping, and tree removal to commercial, residential, and government departments in Lane Cove.

This tree service company is highly rated with an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars on Google after almost 100 customer reviews. For instance, Lisa M. gave them a five star rating and said, “Best job - highly professional, quick, cleaned up everything and took it away. We had a tree that was being strangled in ivy and was dying. They safely got rid of the ivy while saving our beloved tree. They were there the same day we called. Could not be happier and highly recommend.”

“One of the important areas in Sydney that we’ve decided to focus on is Lane Cove because of how notoriously hazardous the trees are in this suburb for businesses and homeowners,” says Abdul, a spokesperson for Sydney Tree Company. “Furthermore, Lane Cove is a place that shares a strong relation with its trees, either we are talking about social well-being, attracting people and visitors to the area, and increasing property values. For this reason, Sydney Tree Company is committed to providing a family-like service at ‘mate’s rates’ (great prices).”

The arborists from Sydney Tree Company can help rescue trees using tree surgery or by performing selective pruning rather than tree removal whenever possible. This is because they choose to be a responsible ecological company, thus always choosing to minimize the effect of their tree activities on the environment. They would be pleased to discuss with the homeowner or property owner the possible alternatives to the total removal of trees with the goal of allowing customers to have a safe and healthy environment.

Meanwhile, Sydney Tree Company in Lane Cove can provide tree pruning, which is often necessary for mature trees in order get rid of dead and dying branches as a way to keep the tree healthy and to minimize risks for people. This kind of pruning is called “cleaning.” They will also remove certain live branches as a way to decrease density and substantially reduce wind resistance and potential damage during a storm. Tree pruning is also vital to ensure the tree branches are proportional. The selective elimination of branches, roots, or buds can help in enhancing tree health and minimizing the risk of falling branches. The arborists have the necessary knowledge and experience in determining the kind of pruning that is required for a particular tree.

Tree removal is a challenging and time consuming task and can be very dangerous. The skilled workers from Sydney Tree Company will always try to avoid tree removal whenever possible by helping keep the trees healthy and strong. However, bad location, disease, and storm damage can make it necessary to remove a particular tree.

They also offer tree stumping to get rid of old tree stumps. They offer stump grinding where they get rid of the stump and surrounding roots substantially below the surface of the surrounding area to permit the addition of grass and ground covering and entirely remove any signs of the stumps that can be an eye sore in the yard.

Established more than 17 years ago, Sydney Tree Company is a family owned business composed of experienced arboriculturists, who are tree surgeons and managers. They employ the most up to date dismantling methods, machinery, rigging equipment, and power tools to efficiently and safely cut down and remove trees. Nothing is too difficult or too high to be removed safely and they are qualified to work around high and low voltage wires, at heights higher than 20 meters, and in the rail corridor.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88cmCu03-5E

Those who are interested in learning more about the services provided by Sydney Tree Company can check out their website at sydneytreecompany.com.au, or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

