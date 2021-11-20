GUARANTY FEDERAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of its Investigation of the Sale of GFED and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors of its investigation into whether the officers or directors of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GFED) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH)



Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On November 9, 2021, Guaranty announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by QCR Holdings in a deal worth approximately $152 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Guaranty stockholders will have the choice to receive either $30.50 in cash, 0.58775 shares of QCR Holdings common stock, or a combination of $6.10 in cash and 0.4072 shares of QCR Holdings common stock, for each share of Guaranty common stock owned.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Guaranty’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Guaranty’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Guaranty and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.