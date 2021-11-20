$45M Campaign for Children’s Specialized Hospital Announced at new Kenneth Esdale Pavilion in Union, NJ

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Children’s Specialized Hospital (CSH) will celebrate the opening of its new outpatient center in Union, NJ marking the launch of an $89 million initiative that aims to expand access to specialized care to more than 500,000 children in the New Jersey and New York Metro area.

Seeking to raise $45 million, the Transforming Lives 2.0 capital campaign will play a vital role in the expansion of CSH’s services to communities where children currently do not have access to the specialized care they need. Dollars raised will also support research projects at CSH that are crucial to the future of children’s health in the fields of autism, brain injury, chronic health conditions, cognition and mobility. To date, $31 million has been committed to the Transforming Lives 2.0 campaign effort.

The fundraising campaign is co-led by a team of New Jersey superstars. Proud Toms River resident, former New York Yankee and Met, and 2020 Olympic Silver Medalist, Todd Frazier, and his wife, Jackie serve as honorary chairs. They work alongside campaign chairs and members of the CSH Foundation Board of Trustees, Mark Montenero, President of Autoland Toyota, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram Trucks route 22 Springfield NJ, and Ed McKenna, Senior Partner at McKenna, Dupont, Stone & Washburne and former mayor of Red Bank.

“I care deeply about the children and families in my hometown, throughout New Jersey, and well beyond,” said Frazier. “This initiative and momentous campaign has the power to change so many lives - and deliver so many smiles - across our amazing state. It’s an honor to fight for each and every family that is in need of specialized care and support to get through some of the hardest times in their lives.”

Today’s celebration will welcome major campaign donors to tour the spacious, state-of-the-art, 66,000 square foot outpatient center in Union, New Jersey. Dedicated in memory of Kenneth Esdale as the Kenneth Esdale Pavilion, the new Union Outpatient Center will increase capacity by more than 15 percent, ultimately allowing CSH to provide quality and compassionate care to more children following increased demand for services in Union County.

“This is an important day not only for Children’s Specialized Hospital, but children’s healthcare across the state of New Jersey,” said Matthew B. McDonald III, MD, President and CEO, Children’s Specialized Hospital. “The generosity of the Kenneth Esdale Estate will impact the lives of thousands of children—today and in the future. They are directly supporting our expansion into new communities so that more children will have access to the life-changing care provided within our walls.”

The celebration will include CSH and RWJBarnabas Health leadership, CSH and Foundation Boards of Trustees, local elected officials, and prominent community leaders. The program will acknowledge additional major gift contributions from Vincent Baricaua of ReMax Our Town, Mark Montenero of Autoland and the trustees of the Harold and Dorothy Snyder Foundation for their significant commitments to the campaign and the development of this new outpatient center. The trustees of the Children’s Specialized Hospital Foundation, who were instrumental in the decision to financially support the expansion of CSH and each of whom made gifts to the Transforming Lives 2.0 effort, will also be recognized.

“This is the largest undertaking in the Foundation’s history, but we are confident that through the generosity and compassion of our donors, we will reach our $45 million goal,” said Philip Salerno III, President and Chief Development Officer, Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation. “We are rising to the challenge because when the expansion of CSH is completed, more children living with special healthcare needs will receive the life-changing care they require to reach their full potential—and doing what’s best for children is at the core of everything we do.”

Recently recognized by Newsweek as one of the world’s best specialized hospitals, CSH is the nation's leading provider of inpatient and outpatient care for children, adolescents and young adults facing special health challenges from chronic illnesses and complex physical disabilities like brain and spinal cord injuries to a full scope of developmental, behavioral, and mental health concerns. According to Newsweek, the hospital’s “state-of-the-art facilities have the most accomplished physicians and diagnosticians and offer the highest level of care.”

CSH currently serves more than 38,000 children annually at 15 NJ locations spanning from Clifton to Egg Harbor. By 2023, the hospital will expand its reach even further with three new locations in Toms River, Eatontown, and Bayonne. Philanthropic gifts to the campaign will directly support the infrastructure expansion, technological advancements, and the important and innovative research that will change the future of pediatric health. From vital programs and services to groundbreaking research, 100 percent of every dollar received goes directly to helping thousands of children with special healthcare needs in New Jersey and beyond. You can hear from some of the inspiring families that have been impacted here.

Those interested in learning more about the Transforming Lives 2.0 campaign or want to make a donation can visit campaign website or contact the CSH Foundation. Learn more about CSH on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Children’s Specialized Hospital Foundation

100% of every donation to Children’s Specialized Hospital (CSH) Foundation supports the life-changing care at Children’s Specialized Hospital that is transforming the lives of children with special healthcare needs in New Jersey and beyond. The CSH Foundation receives philanthropic support from those who share our mission and commitment to ensuring that all children with special healthcare needs receive the specialized care they need to reach their full potential. To help or learn more, visit www.childrens-specialized.org/donate.

About Children’s Specialized Hospital

Children’s Specialized Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health Facility, is the nation’s leading provider of inpatient and outpatient care for children and young adults from birth to 21 years of age facing special healthcare challenges – from chronic illnesses and complex physical disabilities like brain and spinal cord injuries, to a full scope of developmental, behavioral, and mental health concerns. At 15 different New Jersey locations, our pediatric specialists partner with families to make our many innovative therapies and medical treatments more personalized and effective so each child can reach their full potential. For more information, visit rwjbh.org/childrensspecialized or follow us on Facebook, Linked In, Instagram and Twitter.

Children’s Specialized Hospital is a proud member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

