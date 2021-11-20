(TALK) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Talkspace, Inc. Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Talkspace, Inc. ("Talkspace") (NASDAQ: TALK) and its officers and directors for violations of federal securities laws.



On November 15, 2021, Talkspace issued a press release announcing that its co-founder and CEO, Oren Frank, decided to step down from his position as CEO and Board member of Talkspace. Talkspace also disclosed that its net revenue for the quarter "came in below management expectations due to a lower number of B2C [business-to-consumer] customers and a one-time non-cash reserve adjustment for credit losses on receivables related to prior periods."

Following this news, Talkspace stock closed down 36.28% on November 16, 2021.

If you purchased Talkspace, have information that could assist in this investigation (including past employees and others), or if you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ Click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com