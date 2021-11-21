Experts Offer Preview of GivingTuesday 2021 During Special Online Briefing

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friends and supporters of GivingTuesday will gather on November 23, 2021 at 12:00pm ET for a special conversation previewing GivingTuesday 2021. Taking place just one week before the highly anticipated GivingTuesday, this virtual meeting will offer partners, media and friends the chance to learn first-hand about emerging trends taking place around this global day that celebrates giving.

2021 - A Year for Innovation in Giving: The entire world has faced unprecedented challenges this year. And the GivingTuesday community has responded with unprecedented levels of creativity and partnership - reaching out across geographies and issues to help bring people together.

Collaborators Sharing Learnings: A group of collaborators will come together to share some of what they are learning, doing and exploring around GivingTuesday this year. During this online gathering, they will offer a sneak peek of some of the activities taking place to encourage giving in all its forms. Experts will share a preview of what people might expect during this year's activities around the globe.

A Special Guest: As a special highlight, GivingTuesday CEO Asha Curran will offer a glimpse of what is capturing her attention just one week before this global day celebrating giving in all its forms.

Format: This conversation has been designed as a forum for the exchange of ideas, updates, information and best practices for those helping to make giving possible around the world, on GivingTuesday and every day. This is a story worth recounting and sharing far and wide.

November 23, 2021 - 12:00pm ET - via Zoom

Panelists will include:

Asha Curran, CEO, GivingTuesday

Allison Moore, CEO, Comic Relief US

Laura Segura, Executive Director, MusiCares

Nadeem Riaz, Director of Global Business Development, LaunchGood

Pushpa Aman Singh, Founder, GuideStar India and Global Leader, GivingTuesday India

Moderated by: Aaron Sherinian and Neneh Diallo

