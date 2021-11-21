Dietitian and Food Expert Tara Collingwood Reveals Her Top Tips for Holiday Eating on TipsOnTV

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays season provides numerous nutritional challenges, between Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hannukah and plenty of parties. There is just so much great food available that we need the 'dietitian to the stars', the renowned diet diva, Tara Collingwood. She provides some timely tips for maintaining a better diet and wellness this Fall and holiday season.

THE 'GOOD STUFF' TO FILL UP ON

Fill up on almonds. Along with our daily skincare routines, snacking on almonds can be an easy and delicious way to help benefit skin. November is National Healthy Skin Month and research shows that eating almonds may benefit skin when it comes to wrinkles, skin pigmentation and UVB rays. A recent University of California-Davis study found that postmenopausal women who ate two ounces of almonds a day had a 16% reduction in wrinkle appearance and a more even skin tone. People wrinkle as they age and snacking on almonds may be a tasty way to help reduce them. For more information, visit www.almonds.com.

MAINTAINING A HEALTHIER LIFESTYLE DURING THE HOLIDAYS

Consider Atkins, the leading low carb lifestyle with a wide range of delicious snacks that allow indulgence without sacrificing great flavor or wellness. As a dietitian, Tara likes that it helps improve overall wellness by reducing carbs and sugar. Atkins' latest products include the Chocolate Crème Protein Wafer Crisp, Dulce de Leche Dessert Bar, and the Vanilla Caramel Pretzel Protein Bar. Atkins is hosting a contest right now that celebrates Small Wins and attainable goals using #AtkinsSmallWins. Check out the giveaway and prize packs on @atkins-nutritionals.

MEN'S HEALTH AND NUTRITION TIPS

Quality nutritional support for men's health can help maximize male vitality and performance. Force Factor is a global health and wellness brand that offers smart supplements formulated with premium, clinically studied ingredients and based on the latest science. They have two new supplements. Test X180 Multivitamin which contains more than 50 essential nutrients and supports muscle, energy, performance, and testosterone. And Force Factor Prostate now comes in a new, delicious gummy format and supports prostate health. Find them and other trusted, lifelong wellness solutions at The Vitamin Shoppe stores or vitaminshoppe.com.

