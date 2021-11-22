Timberwolf Pet Foods – The Fastest Growing Cat Food in Asia

Orlando, Florida, Nov. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US based Timberwolf Pet Foods has recently been recognized as the fastest growing cat food option among Gen Z and Millennial pet parents throughout Asia. By only using 100% natural ingredients and catering to instinctive feline appetites, the Timberwolf brand has crafted recipes specifically for pet parents seeking premium pet food options for their pets. Each instinctive recipe delivers the nutritional requirements needed by growing and active felines, and is also known as a dietary support option for cats recovering from ailments.

Unlike many of the commercial pet food options on e-commerce platforms like Tmall or Taobao, many of which include large amounts of unnecessary and sometimes harmful additives, each ingredient used in Timberwolf’s recipes has a specific function and benefit that promotes a naturally balanced diet and supports optimal health. Each Timberwolf recipe begins with a premium-quality protein ingredient and is supported by healthy fats enriched with Omega 3 & 6. This combination of ingredients is noted to support healthy digestion, shiny coats, and helps pet parents maintain a healthy weight for their cat.

“Pet Foods the Way Nature Intended is the promise that has guided us with each of our family’s recipes” said Kam Martin, the Chief of Operations at Timberwolf Pet Foods. “Having gained wide popularity with pet parents globally, we’re even more excited with the cat food growth we’ve seen throughout China. During China’s biggest shopping festival 11/11 or “double eleven” the Timberwolf brand was greatly supported by Chinese pet parents seeking premium options, quickly moving the brand to the top of the charts.

As pet parents worldwide expand their knowledge on the nutritional needs of their pets, the more and more pet parent’s we have reach out to us to inquire about premium pet food options. A natural diet is undeniably the best diet for pets at each stage of their lives, and because of this we have pledged to continue following nature’s guidelines for each and every recipe we deliver.”

To know more about Timberwolf Pet Foods, kindly visit https://www.timberwolfpet.com/

Website: https://www.timberwolfpet.com/