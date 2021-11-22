Proactive news headlines including Pantoro Ltd, Tietto Minerals, Australian Potash and Eclipse Metals

Sydney, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) has been able to continue reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Lamboo platinum group element (PGE) discovery at the Halls Creek Project in WA to follow-up results earlier this month described as “outstanding”. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) is fully funded to begin production at its Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire after a heavily oversubscribed A$85 million two‐tranche placement. Click here

Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) has launched a share purchase plan (SPP) to raise up to $2 million at a price of $0.08 per share, as the company advances its flagship Lake Wells Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project in WA. Click here

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) analysis of core samples from its Ivittuut project in southwestern Greenland has returned high-grade rare earth results and confirmed polymetallic potential. Click here

GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) has confirmed its focus on clean energy with the adoption of internationally recognised Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics framework created by the World Economic Forum (WEF). Click here

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV)'s planned development of a 2.8GW green hydrogen export project in the Tiwi Islands proceeds apace, leading Edison Investment Research Ltd to initiate its latest report on the company. Click here

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF) has successfully implanted its synthetic heart valves in five transcatheter aortic valve replacement patients. Click here

Clean TeQ Water Ltd (ASX:CNQ) has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with the National Energy Services Reunited Corp to promote the company’s unique water treatment and reuse solutions to oil and gas companies in the Middle East. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) is one step closer to drilling the high-impact Rangers Well in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko oil and gas basin. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) has entered into unsecured Australian dollar gold hedges with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) Limited for 21,000 ounces at a forward price of A$2,538.54 per ounce. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has presented "very promising" results of its Phase 1 clinical trial of its chlorotoxin-directed (CLTX) CAR T cell cancer treatment. Click here

Stellar Resources Ltd (ASX:SRZ) has intersected high-grade silver-lead mineralisation from its phase one drilling program at the Montana No.1 mine near Zeehan in Tasmania. Click here

Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) has brought forward plans to modify plant engineering following a temporary processing plant outage at its Butcherbird Manganese Project in WA. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has an extra $5 million in the bank after a successful share placement to strategic investor Tattarang – one of Australia’s largest private investment groups that is owned by the Forrest family. Click here

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) has begun a Phase II subsurface work program covering the Hodgkin (block 48/15c) and Lovelace (block 49/6c, 49/11c) field developments, as the next part of a multi-phased development of Seaward Production License P2607 in the UK Southern Gas Basin. Click here

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) has commenced its planned 10,000 metres auger drilling program at the Alahiné Gold Project in Guinea's gold-rich Siguiri Basin. Click here

Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX:CLE) has closed the books on a survey data program over its Nickol River Gold Project area in the Pilbara — a region also known as Australia’s engine room. Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) will start trading on the OTCQB market on Monday, November 22, 2021, in the USA, giving North American investors the opportunity to purchase OKR stock. Click here

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI)’s new extensional drilling at its Bankan Gold Project in Guinea continues to confirm grade continuity and broad widths of the high-grade gold zone at NE Bankan. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has made a strategic investment in Flying Nickel Mining Corp, a subsidiary of Vancouver-based Silver Elephant Mining Corp, gaining exposure to a large nickel sulphide project and advancing efforts toward a fully vertically integrated battery metals business. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR)’s founder and chief executive officer Paul Rennie is transitioning from his current role as chief executive officer and managing director to non-executive chairman with immediate effect. Click here

Sovereign Metals Ltd (ASX:SVM)’s recent infill core drilling program at its flagship Kasiya project in Malawi has confirmed the thick, continuous and high-grade nature of the rutile deposit. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has confirmed a 10-kilometre zone of pegmatite occurrences in the northeast part of the Picasso Lithium Project in Western Australia that significantly exceeds government mapping. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd subsidiary Quidd has raised US$5 million for its QUIDD token through private sale, pre-sale and an initial DEX (decentralised exchange) offering, which is now available for sale on Pancake Swap. Click here

