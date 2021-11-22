Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2021 was announced: 27 October 2021.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme: 27 October 2021 to 31 January 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 330,000,000.

From 16 November 2021 until 19 November 2021, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 783,186 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 231.2417 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 16 November 190,976 234.7999 44,841,145.70 17 November 191,676 235.0988 45,062,797.59 18 November 196,847 229.7854 45,232,566.63 19 November 203,687 225.6832 45,968,733.96 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)



2,553,393 223,3623 570,331,725.40 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)



4,575,502 189.5059 867,084,609.04 Total buy-backs under the 2021 programme 7,912,081 204.5633 1,618,521,578.32

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 19,808,205 own shares, corresponding to 0.61% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

