5G Base Station Market is Expected to Reach $190.78 Billion by 2030: AMR

Portland, OR , Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 5G base station market was estimated at $8.16 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $190.78 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 37.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

An increase in demand for high-speed data with low latency, the emergence of interconnected devices, and surge in adoption of 5G IoT ecosystem & critical communication services drive the global 5G base station market. On the other hand, a rise in the number of government regulations related to network radiation impedes growth to some extent. However, advancement in smart infrastructure solutions is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

An increase in demand for mobile data traffic solutions across the world has impacted the global 5G base station market positively.

Also, the rise in the trend of work from home drive has reinforced the growth even more.

The global 5G base station market is analyzed across type, network architecture, core network, operational frequency, end-user, and region. Based on type, the small cells segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the global 5G base station market. The macrocells segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 40.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on network architecture, the 5G non-standalone segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global market. The 5G standalone segment, however, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 39.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global market. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 41.0% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global 5G base station industry report include Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Marvell, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung, Airspon Network Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corporation, and Nokia. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

