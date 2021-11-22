English Finnish

November 22, 2021, at 9.45 a.m.

Invitation to Aspo’s Capital Markets Day on December 1, 2021

Aspo invites investors, analysts, and media representatives to attend its Capital Markets Day (CMD) which will be held as previously announced on December 1, 2021. The event starts at 1 p.m. and ends no later than 3.30 p.m.

During the event, the Group’s strategy and the current state and outlook of the businesses will all be discussed in detail. Presentations are given by the Group CEO Rolf Jansson and the Managing Directors of Aspo’s businesses Matti-Mikael Koskinen, Mikko Pasanen and Heli Arantola. The presentations are given in Finnish and the materials are in English.

The event can be followed by a live webcast at: https://aspo.videosync.fi/cmd-2021. Institutional investors, analysts and media representatives are also welcomed to participate in the event on site at Flik Studio Eliel in Sanomatalo, Helsinki. We ask everyone attending the event at the studio to sign up by November 29 at the latest to Johanna Ahtiainen (johanna.ahtiainen@aspo.com).

The company management will answer questions in a Q&A session at the end of the event. Questions can also be asked via the webcast platform throughout the event. All presentations will be recorded, and the material will be available at Aspo’s website after the event.

In the morning on the day of the event, a stock exchange release will be published on the topics to be discussed at the event.

ASPO Plc

Rolf Jansson

CEO

Further information, please contact:

Keijo Keränen, Group Treasurer, tel. +358 400 955 821, keijo.keranen@aspo.com

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops businesses in Northern Europe and growth markets, focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. The aim of our strong corporate brands – ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko – is to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo’s goodwill. Aspo’s Group structure and business operations are developed persistently without any predefined schedules.