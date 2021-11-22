Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Søborg, DENMARK

Company Announcement
No. 57/2021

 

Copenhagen, 22 November 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 15 November to 19 November 2021:

  Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 3,353,248   429,358,332
15 November 2021 12,880 126.76 1,632,607
16 November 2021 20,000 125.53 2,510,616
17 November 2021 17,958 124.11 2,228,739
18 November 2021 15,850 123.67 1,960,090
19 November 2021 27,906 123.43 3,444,301
Accumulated under the programme 3,447,842   441,134,685

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 15 November – 19 November 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 4,031,416 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.13% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

