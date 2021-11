English Estonian

Admiral Markets AS (AM AS) announces that the sole shareholder of the company, Admirals Group AS, has appointed the auditing company AS PricewaterhouseCoopers (registry code 10142876) as the company's auditor for the financial year 2021. The auditor is remunerated in accordance with the contract to be concluded.



