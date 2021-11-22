Global Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) Markets 2021-2025: Development of New Airports and Increasing Instances of Low Visibility Driving Market Growth

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) market is poised to grow by $709.23 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3%

This study identifies the increasing instances of low visibility as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the development of new airports due to growing air traffic and growing congestion at airports.

The report on advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) market vendors that include ADB SAFEGATE, ALTYS Technologies SAS, atg airports Ltd., Frequentis AG, Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Leonardo Spa, Saab AB, Terma Group, and Thales Group.

Also, the advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Surveillance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Safety and support - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Guidance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Routing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ADB SAFEGATE

ALTYS Technologies SAS

atg airports Ltd.

Frequentis AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Indra Sistemas SA

Leonardo Spa

Saab AB

Terma Group

Thales Group

