Global Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) Markets 2021-2025: Development of New Airports and Increasing Instances of Low Visibility Driving Market Growth

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) market is poised to grow by $709.23 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3%
This study identifies the increasing instances of low visibility as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the development of new airports due to growing air traffic and growing congestion at airports.
The report on advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) market vendors that include ADB SAFEGATE, ALTYS Technologies SAS, atg airports Ltd., Frequentis AG, Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Leonardo Spa, Saab AB, Terma Group, and Thales Group.
Also, the advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Surveillance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Safety and support - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Guidance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Routing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ADB SAFEGATE
- ALTYS Technologies SAS
- atg airports Ltd.
- Frequentis AG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Indra Sistemas SA
- Leonardo Spa
- Saab AB
- Terma Group
- Thales Group
