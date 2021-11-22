New York, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Semiconductor Chips: Applications and Impact of Shortage" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06185817/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, end user and geography.



Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of semiconductor chip providers.



The report covers the market for semiconductor chips with regards to their user base across different regions.It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the global market for marketing analytics in 2020 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2026.



Note: A large part of the report focuses on the global semiconductor chip shortage of 2021. The report analyzes the impact of this shortage across various end users and key countries.



The terms semiconductor chips, computer chip, microchip and integrated circuits are used interchangeably.



Report Includes:

- 30 data tables and 19 additional tables

- Insight into the global market for semiconductor chips and their widespread applications

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the overall semiconductor chips market size (in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by type, application, end-user industry and geographic region

- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for semiconductor chips, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, new product launches, M&A deals and other strategic alliances

- Discussion of industry value chain analysis, demand-supply gap and factors driving the shortage of semiconductor chips, effectively used in electronic devices manufacturing and the development of all emerging technologies

- Competitive landscape of the major players operating within global market, and their global rankings and company share analysis

- Profile descriptions of the leading vendor companies, Apple Inc., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Group and Texas Instruments Inc.



Summary:

A semiconductor chip or microchip is an integrated circuit consisting of a large number of transistors and wires positioned on a semiconductor wafer.Microchips (ICs) are the brains of the majority of electronic devices.



The power computers, mobile phones, satellites, appliances, airplanes, microwave ovens, washing machines, iPods, automobiles and many others.Prior to the creation of the semiconductor chip, vacuum tubes were employed in electronic devices such as computers and radios.



These devices were bulky and unwieldy; they consumed lot of electricity and emitted lot of heat.



Michael Faraday experimented with the semiconductor silver sulfide in 1833.He noticed that as the material was heated, its conductivity improved.



Additional features of semiconductors were discovered by a number of other early experimenters.The transistor,which is essentially a miniature amplifier, was invented in 1947 at Bell Labs in New Jersey.



This resulted in the invention of integrated circuits, which are nowused to power nearly all electronic gadgets.Although silicon semiconductors are currently the most widely used commercial semiconductors, several other semiconductors are also being used.



These components can be converted into transistors. Transistors are found in a wide variety of electronic devices, including computers, mobile phones, digital audio players and a range of other electronic gadgets.



Demand for the semiconductors used in wireless communication applications witnessed steep declines in 2020.Consumer preferences shifted toward the purchase of less expensive phones, reducing demand for semiconductors.



In locations where 5G networks have not yet been established, telecom operators are likely to delay investments and instead focus on enhancing current networks to support growing data traffic.



At the same time, demand for the semiconductors used in wired communication applications increased. This was a result of several pandemic-related factors, including increased security upgrades for existing enterprise infrastructures as more employees began towork from home; increased fixed broadband usage in some countries, which resulted in increased purchases of cable/DSL and wireless routers as workers upgraded the internet connections in their private home offices; and increased internet traffic, which increased demand for switch semiconductors.



In addition, demand for the semiconductors used consumer electronics declined, while demand for gaming gadgets, audio equipment and some kitchen appliances increased, a trend that is largely due to consumers spending more time at home.The automotive semiconductor market contracted in 2020 as a result of a steep decline in vehicle sales.



Demand for all industrial applications and end markets declined in 2020 as corporations delayed infrastructure investments, cut production activities and reduced operations.



The global market for semiconductor chipswas valued at REDACTED in 2020.The global semiconductor chips market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED and is forecast to reach REDACTED by 2026.



The global semiconductor chips market has been segmented based on type, end user and geography. Based on type, the semiconductor chips market has been categorized into analog chips, logic chips and memory chips.Memory chips accounted for the second dominant share of the market,

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06185817/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________