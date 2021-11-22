New York, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next Generation Memory: Global Markets to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06185816/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on technology, wafer size, application, and region.



The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape.It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they adopt to enhance their market presence.



The report estimates the size of the global next-generation memory market in 2020 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2026.



Summary:

The global next-generation memory market was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion in 2026. The increasing demand from data centers and enterprise storage applications, the growing need for universal memory devices and the demand from emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT) and big data, are major driving factors for market growth.



The rising implementation of wearable devices and the adoption of connected cars are fueling the demand for next-generation memories.According to a white paper published by Hewlett-Packard in 2020, there were REDACTED billion active connected devices in that year, and this number is expected to reach nearly REDACTED billion by 2025.



The growing adoption of sensor technology in wearable and AI-enabled devices has boosted demand for fast data transfers and high storage density. This in turn creates tremendous growth opportunity within the global next-generation memory market.



In this report, the global next-generation memory market has been segmented by technology, wafer size, applications and region.Based on technology, the market is segmented into non-volatile memory and volatile memory.



The non-volatile memory segment is further categorized into magneto-resistive random access memory (MRAM), ferroelectric random access memory (FRAM), resistive random access memory (RRAM), 3D XPoint and nano random access memory (NRAM). The volatile memory segment is further categorized into hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM).



The non-volatile memory segment held the largest market share, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR at REDACTED% in the forecast period.Among the non-volatile memories, the MRAM segment held the dominant market position in 2020, with the largest market share of REDACTED%.



RRAM, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in forecast period.

