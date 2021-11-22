New York, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vertical Farming: Global Markets to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06185815/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on technique, component, structure, and region.



The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.The report explains the current trends in the vertical farming market.



The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major players in the global vertical farming market.



Summary:

Vertical farming technology is a type of controlled environment farming.Vertical farming can be performed in practically any locale with a combination of hardware tools and software.



It is based on soil-free farming techniques which use about 80% less water than traditional farming and as well is pesticide-free. To be successful vertical farming requires a granular level of control and management of growing conditions, such as managing the customized lighting essential for photosynthesis for different crops, and managing and controlling ventilation, humidity, nutrient level, and water level.



COVID-19 has boosted the market for vertical farming in both developed and developing countries.The technology is being implemented inside old and unused buildings as well as in repurposed shipping containers to ensure fast delivery of healthy food to the market.



COVID-19 has boosted the market for vertical farming in both developed and developing countries. The technology is being implemented inside old and unused buildings as well as in repurposed shipping containers to ensure fast delivery of healthy food to the market.

The increased adoption of IoT and other technologies ensures precision at every level of vertical farming, as these technologies help control all aspects of an operation and as well detect failure of equipment so timely action can be taken. Moreover, governments across the globe are aiming to achieve Agriculture 4.0 by advancing agricultural technology and food security. This has given momentum to the growth of the vertical farming market.

