COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 62/2021 – 22 NOVEMBER 2021
On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|203,218
|798.77
|162,323,962.49
|15 November 2021
|3,500
|818.92
|2,866,208.45
|16 November 2021
|3,500
|837.12
|2,929,937.15
|17 November 2021
|5,000
|802.88
|4,014,401.50
|18 November 2021
|3,500
|770.92
|2,698,230.50
|19 November 2021
|3,500
|761.96
|2,666,847.40
|Accumulated under the program
|222,218
|798.76
|177,499,587.49
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 779,517 shares, corresponding to 1.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
Attachments