COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 62/2021 – 22 NOVEMBER 2021

On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 203,218 798.77 162,323,962.49 15 November 2021 3,500 818.92 2,866,208.45 16 November 2021 3,500 837.12 2,929,937.15 17 November 2021 5,000 802.88 4,014,401.50 18 November 2021 3,500 770.92 2,698,230.50 19 November 2021 3,500 761.96 2,666,847.40 Accumulated under the program 222,218 798.76 177,499,587.49

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 779,517 shares, corresponding to 1.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

