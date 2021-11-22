The Global Electronic Cash Register Market is expected to grow by $ 4.48 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Cash Register Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04912773/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the electronic cash register market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of ECRs by SMEs and the evolution of global retail landscape. In addition, the adoption of ECRs by SMEs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electronic cash register market analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The electronic cash register market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Retail

• Hospitality



By Type

• Standard ECRs

• Checkout/POS system

• Self-service POS



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the use of advanced electronic cash registers as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic cash register market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electronic cash register market covers the following areas:

• Electronic cash register market sizing

• Electronic cash register market forecast

• Electronic cash register market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronic cash register market vendors that include Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Forbes Technosys Ltd., Royal Consumer Information Products, Sharp Corp., SHIN HEUNG PRECISION Co. Ltd., Silicon Systech & Services Pvt. Ltd., TIM Spa, and Toshiba Corp. Also, the electronic cash register market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

