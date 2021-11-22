Global Payday Loans Market Report (by Type, Marital Status and Customer Age) 2021-2030, Featuring Cashfloat, CashNetUSA, Creditstar, Lending Stream and Speedy Cash

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payday Loans Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing awareness about payday loans among the youth and fast loan approval with no restrictions on usage, are boosting growth in the global payday loans market.

In addition, the presence of a large number of payday lenders is positively impacting the growth of the market. However, factors such as high interest rates and negative impact of payday loans on credit score are expected to hamper the market growth.

On the contrary, a rise in adoption of advanced technology among payday lenders is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.



The global payday loans market is segmented on the basis of type, marital status, customer age and region. By type, the market is divided storefront payday loans and online payday loans. By marital status, it is categorized as married, single and others. As per customer age, the market is bifurcated into less than 21, 21-30, 31-40, 41-50 and more than 50. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the global payday loans market analysis are Cashfloat, CashNetUSA, Creditstar, Lending Stream, Myjar, Silver Cloud Financial, Inc., Speedy Cash, THL Direct, Titlemax, and TMG Loan Processing. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Market Segments:

By Type

Storefront Payday Loans

Online Payday Loans

By Marital Status

Married

Single

Male

Female

Others

By Customer Age

Less than 21

21-30

31-40

41-50

More than 50

Key Market Players:

Cashfloat

CashNetUSA

Creditstar

Lending Stream

Myjar

Silver Cloud Financial, Inc.

Speedy Cash

THL Direct

Titlemax

TMG Loan Processing

Key report benefits:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global payday loans market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global market is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.



