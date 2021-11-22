The Worldwide 3D Secure Authentication Industry is Expected to Reach $12+ Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Secure Authentication Market Size By Type, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



3D Secure Authentication Market was valued at USD 2.63 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 12.31 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.80% from 2020 to 2027.



The Global 3D Secure Authentication Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Global 3D Secure Authentication Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



The global 3D Secure Authentication market is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of 3D secure technique to reduce the misuse of cards and loss of payments and to increase security against fraud loss. Utilizing a 3D secure protection such as Verified by Visa or MasterCard Secure Code leads to greater customer satisfaction, which is expected to drive the growth of the global 3D Secure Authentication market.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Global 3D Secure Authentication Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Global 3D Secure Authentication Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global 3D Secure Authentication Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global 3D Secure Authentication Market.



Key Players In 3D Secure Authentication Market

The "Global 3D Secure Authentication Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Visa Inc., Broadcom, RSA, Modirum, PMD Technologies AG, Infineon Technologies AG, and Others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Global 3D Secure Authentication Market Outlook

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of 3Ds in E-Commerce Transaction

4.2.1 Rising Card-Not-Present (Cnp) Fraud

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Time Consuming Process

4.3.2 Confusing the User

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Growing Demand for Risk-Based Authentication

4.5 Covid-19 Impact on Global 3D Secure Authentication Market

4.6 Adoption of 3Ds by Commercial Merchants and Card Issuing Banks



5 3D Secure Authentication Market, by Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Cloud-Based

5.3 on Premise



6 3D Secure Authentication Market, by Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Consumer Electronics

6.3 Atm

6.4 Pos Machine



7 3D Secure Authentication Market, by Geography

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Company Market Ranking Analysis,



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Visa Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Company Insights

9.1.3 Segment Breakdown

9.1.4 Product Benchmarking

9.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 . Company Insights

9.2.3 Segment Breakdown

9.2.4 Product Benchmarking

9.2.5 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Broadcom

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 . Company Insights

9.3.3 Segment Breakdown

9.3.4 Product Benchmarking

9.3.5 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Rsa Security LLC

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Company Insights

9.4.3 Product Benchmarking

9.5 Modirum

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Product Benchmarking

9.6 Infineon Technologies AG

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 . Company Insights

9.6.3 Segment Breakdown

9.6.4 Product Benchmarking

9.7 Adyen

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Company Insights

9.7.3 Segment Breakdown

9.7.4 Product Benchmarking

9.7.5 Key Development

9.8 Gpayments Pty Ltd.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Product Benchmarking

9.9 Entersekt

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Product Benchmarking

9.9.3 Key Development

9.10 Pmdtechnologies AG

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Key Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8fn0ge