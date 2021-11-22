The Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market is expected to grow by $ 26.34 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.36% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04483614/?utm_source=GNW

34 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.36% during the forecast period. Our report on the governance risk and compliance platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by quick and easy deployment of GRC policies and increased need to comply with regulatory requirements. In addition, quick and easy deployment of GRC policies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The governance risk and compliance platform market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The governance risk and compliance platform market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the exponential growth in corporate dataas one of the prime reasons driving the governance risk and compliance platform market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on governance risk and compliance platform market covers the following areas:

• Governance risk and compliance platform market sizing

• Governance risk and compliance platform market forecast

• Governance risk and compliance platform market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading governance risk and compliance platform market vendors that include International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mitratech Holdings Inc., NAVEX Global Inc., Oracle Corp., SAI Global Pty. Ltd., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., and Wolters Kluwer NV. Also, the governance risk and compliance platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

