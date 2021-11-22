The Global Glue Applied Label Market is expected to grow by 4.32 bn m2 during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.94% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glue Applied Label Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213420/?utm_source=GNW

94% during the forecast period. Our report on the glue applied label market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by proliferating demand from the beverage industry and increase in demand for plastic bottles. In addition, proliferating demand from the beverage industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The glue applied label market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The glue applied label market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Beverage products

• Food industry

• Healthcare industry

• Chemical industry



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the integration of advanced technologyas one of the prime reasons driving the glue applied label market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on glue applied label market covers the following areas:

• Glue applied label market sizing

• Glue applied label market forecast

• Glue applied label market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glue applied label market vendors that include 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Darley Ltd., Fort Dearborn Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., and WestRock Co. Also, the glue applied label market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

